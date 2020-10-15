Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 224.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,125. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

