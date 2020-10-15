easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Gap Down to $496.80

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $496.80, but opened at $471.00. easyJet shares last traded at $476.54, with a volume of 2,256,830 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 729 ($9.52) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 556.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.37.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,092 shares of company stock worth $51,031,860.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

