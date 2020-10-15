Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.49). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,784.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.09.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.