Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $9.99. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 79,136 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $12,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 489,426 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 947,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 264,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 196.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

