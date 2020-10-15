Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

