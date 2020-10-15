Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $121.82. 17,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock worth $110,543,589. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 211.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.