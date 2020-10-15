Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGO. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.89.

NYSE:EGO opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

