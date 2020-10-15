Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $144.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,732,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

