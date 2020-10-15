Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $287.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

