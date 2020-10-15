Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

AKO.B stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $379.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.