Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $61.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF opened at $42.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Emera has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.