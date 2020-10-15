Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

EMR opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

