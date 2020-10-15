Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Trading Down 4.8%

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 40,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

