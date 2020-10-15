Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

