Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. HSBC raised Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ENGIY opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

