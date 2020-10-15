Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

