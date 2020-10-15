Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 13,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGIY. UBS Group upgraded Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

