Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TriState Capital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 89,858 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 122,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $224,407 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

