Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wipro Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wipro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Wipro by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

