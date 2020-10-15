Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CONMED Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CNMD stock opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CONMED by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CONMED by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 25.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

