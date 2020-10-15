Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) Insider Paul Forman Sells 26,905 Shares

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) insider Paul Forman sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £67,262.50 ($87,878.89).

Essentra stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.34. Essentra PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essentra to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

