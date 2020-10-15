Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ETH stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

