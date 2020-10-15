Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $151.1-151.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.75 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.34-0.36 EPS.

ETH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.