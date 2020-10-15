Etherparty (FUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,398.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $394,891.10 and approximately $1,398.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

