Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 942 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

JPM opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

