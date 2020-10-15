Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

