Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,209.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,788.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

