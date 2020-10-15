Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $90.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.04. 9,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

