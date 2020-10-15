Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $92.40 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

