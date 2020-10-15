Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $121.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

NYSE:EXR opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $116.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

