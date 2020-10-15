Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38,616 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 13.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $75,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $271.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.