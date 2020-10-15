Fady Khallouf Acquires 100,000 Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Shares of LON:CAD opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Thursday. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Get Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) alerts:

Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) Company Profile

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.