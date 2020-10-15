FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

FARO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,892. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 227,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

