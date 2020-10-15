Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLY. BofA Securities lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $1,947,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,647.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Fastly by 2,766.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

