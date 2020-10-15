Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ferro by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,007 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ferro by 65.8% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 728,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1,203.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 698,171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 130.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 664,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 376,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ferro by 146.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,430 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

