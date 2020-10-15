Financial Analysis: Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) and Senior (NYSE:SNIRF)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) and Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Air Industries Group and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Industries Group and Senior’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.63 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -12.44 Senior $1.44 billion 0.17 $66.87 million N/A N/A

Senior has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senior beats Air Industries Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

