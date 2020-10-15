First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,386,000 after buying an additional 1,268,809 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $53.06. 308,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,763,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

