First Financial Corp IN Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. 179,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,501,809. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

