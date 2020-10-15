First Financial Corp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $286.07. 40,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,536. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

