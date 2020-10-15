First Financial Corp IN Sells 142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.20. 140,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

