First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

