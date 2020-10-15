First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has increased its dividend by 285.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

