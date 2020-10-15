First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFV stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

