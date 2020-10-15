First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

