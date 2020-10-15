First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 47,733.3% in September

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, an increase of 47,733.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of FEP stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 299.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 241,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $3,408,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 56.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $234,000.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.