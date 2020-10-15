First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 374.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMK opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

