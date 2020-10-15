First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. 184,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

