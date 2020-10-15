First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the September 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of QCLN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

