First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $42.50 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 9,702.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 819,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 138,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,341,000.

