FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

FCFS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS opened at $57.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in FirstCash by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

